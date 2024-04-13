ABUSE OF NAIRA: EFCC encourages others to learn from Bobrisky’s mistake

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seemingly encouraged Nigerians to learn from Bobrisky’s mistake and stop the abuse of the naira.

The anti-graft agency said in a tweet that if “preaching” does not work to send a lesson, a conviction will, following a Lagos court’s sentencing of the popular crossdresser to a six-month jail term for naira abuse without possibility of a fine.

The tweet shared by the EFCC reads; ‘‘Na our Naira, you dey abuse, change your ways, you refuse when the EFCC comes to accuse know say you no get excuse as Bob for the update to use.’’

Recall that Bobrisky was charged on six counts, including money laundering and abuse of the Naira, by the EFCC on April 5.

However, once he admitted to the crime, the court dropped the money laundering allegations against him but found him guilty of naira abuse. Additionally, the court ruled that he be kept in the custody of the EFCC in Lagos.

The judge subsequently postponed the case’s hearing until April 9. The Eid-Fitri public holiday, which fell between April 9 and April 11, prevented the court from convening.

Section 21 (1) of the CBN Act 2007 states that “anyone who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

