Academy Press, Beta Glass, Courteville top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

Academy Press makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.27 per share.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.14 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 1.91.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass makes our list on account of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N55.40 per share. Its EPS is N9.15 while its PE ratio is 6.05.

COURTEVILLE PLC

Courteville makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20. Its EPS is N0.02, while its PE ratio is 8.07.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits appears on our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20. It’s EPS is N0.30 while is PE ratio is 0.67.

STUDIO PRESS NIGERIA PLC

Studio Press makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.79, with an EPS of N0.10 and a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.53.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust tops our on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share. Its EPS is N0.06 while its PE ratio is 3.41.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

International Breweries makes our on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N5.33, it closed at N6.30, gaining 18.20%.

NORTHERN NIGERIAN FLOUR MILLS (NNFM) PLC