Politics
Accept outcome in good faith, Sultan tells politicians seeking election redress in tribunals
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs {NSCIA}, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on politicians seeking redress in tribunals to accept the outcomes in good faith.
Abubakar, who made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr massage to Nigerians on Friday in Sokoto, said: ”The elections had come and gone, people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully.
“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development.”
The sultan, who appreciated the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting by the Muslim Ummah across the country, said further: “As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day.
Read also:Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria
“During the period of Ramadan, we have learned a lot from our scholars, we should continue to sustain those lessons to be part of life.
“Our generosity to the less privileged among us should be maintained in order to enhance our relationship and sustain our love for one another.”
Abubakar, who felicitated with all the Muslims across the country, prayed for the elected leaders to succeed in delivering their campaign promises to the citizens.
He also prayed for the sustenance of peace, unity and peaceful coexistence, while urging leaders to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...