Accept outcome in good faith, Sultan tells politicians seeking election redress in tribunals

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs {NSCIA}, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on politicians seeking redress in tribunals to accept the outcomes in good faith.

Abubakar, who made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr massage to Nigerians on Friday in Sokoto, said: ”The elections had come and gone, people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully.

“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development.”

The sultan, who appreciated the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting by the Muslim Ummah across the country, said further: “As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day.

“During the period of Ramadan, we have learned a lot from our scholars, we should continue to sustain those lessons to be part of life.

“Our generosity to the less privileged among us should be maintained in order to enhance our relationship and sustain our love for one another.”

Abubakar, who felicitated with all the Muslims across the country, prayed for the elected leaders to succeed in delivering their campaign promises to the citizens.

He also prayed for the sustenance of peace, unity and peaceful coexistence, while urging leaders to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities.

