Accept the verdict of the court, Buhari appeals to political parties

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has called on oppostion parties in the country to accept the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Irrespective of how it goes.

Buhari made the call in his last broadcast to the nation on Sunday, in Abuja.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the various cases, I urge all parties involved to accept the decision of our courts and join hands to build a better Nigeria,” Buhari said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi are challenging the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the PEPC.

Buhari, in his farewell speech, however, saluted the doggedness and resilience of all the presidential andidates and their political parties for believing in the nation’s judicial system by taking their grievances with the election results to the court.

“In the course of the campaigns, we had argued and disagreed on how to make Nigeria better but we never disagreed or had any doubts that Nigeria has to be better.

“As your President, I call on all of us to bring to bear the strength of our individualism, the power of our unity, the convictions of our beliefs to make Nigeria work better and together with one spirit and one purpose”, the outgoing President said.

