Politics
Accept the verdict of the court, Buhari appeals to political parties
Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has called on oppostion parties in the country to accept the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Irrespective of how it goes.
Buhari made the call in his last broadcast to the nation on Sunday, in Abuja.
“Irrespective of the outcome of the various cases, I urge all parties involved to accept the decision of our courts and join hands to build a better Nigeria,” Buhari said.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi are challenging the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the PEPC.
Read also: FOR THE RECORDS: Full text of President Buhari’s farewell speech to Nigerians
Buhari, in his farewell speech, however, saluted the doggedness and resilience of all the presidential andidates and their political parties for believing in the nation’s judicial system by taking their grievances with the election results to the court.
“In the course of the campaigns, we had argued and disagreed on how to make Nigeria better but we never disagreed or had any doubts that Nigeria has to be better.
“As your President, I call on all of us to bring to bear the strength of our individualism, the power of our unity, the convictions of our beliefs to make Nigeria work better and together with one spirit and one purpose”, the outgoing President said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...