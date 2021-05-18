Access acquires commercial bank from Union Bank's parent company | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Access acquires commercial bank from Union Bank’s parent company
Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, has completed another acquisition outside the shores of Nigeria after sealing the deal to takeover African Banking Corporation, which is situated in Mozambique.
The Southern African lender was acquired from Atlas Mara Limited, an investment company which owns Union Bank of Nigeria. Access Bank plans to merge African Banking Corporation with its subsidiary in Mozambique.
The value of the deal wasn’t disclosed, but the acquisition gives Herbert Wigwe-led company a majority share in African Banking Corporation which is expected to rebrand and take the name of the Nigerian lender.
In a statement released to the trading public, the Mozambique financial institutions will be integrated into Access Bank’s operations, a move that will make the merger the seventh largest bank in the country’s banking market.
READ ALSO: Access Bank renames South African bank acquired for $26.72m
Commenting on the acquisition, Wigwe said, “We are pleased with the completion of this acquisition which significantly strengthens our banking franchise in Mozambique and represents a transformational step in our growth plans in the country and the broader Southern Africa region.
“We are building the scale necessary to compete effectively and efficiently in key African markets outside Nigeria and ensure we sustainably deliver strong return on invested capital in our African expansion.
“Scale is an important contributor to returns and this transaction is consistent with our rigorous efforts to create a strong presence with scale across Africa, and in line with our vision to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank.” Wigwe stated.
The acquisition of African Banking Corporation comes two weeks after Access Bank acquired Grobank Limited, a South African financial institution.
Also, Atlas Mara is planning to sell Union Bank just as it has sold African Banking Corporation.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the recently-published ranking of world most valuable club brands, which...
Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time
The proposed August date for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may no longer happen as planned following...
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...