Access Bank denies affiliation with Ponzi scheme operator, Access Capital

Access Bank Plc has distanced itself from the activities of a company offering investment services online, Access Capital Investment Platform.

In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday, the lender said it was not behind the company’s operations, adding that law enforcement and regulatory agencies had been informed on the matter.

The statement read: “The management of Access Bank Plc and its subsidiaries wish to inform the public that our attention has been drawn to an online investment entity known and described as ‘Access Capital Investment Platform’ which has been soliciting members of the public to invest into its Access Capital Investment products promising mouth-watering returns on investment.

“By this disclaimer, Access Bank Plc wishes to dissociate itself, aﬃliates, subsidiaries and/or proxies from the activities, contract, claims or business engagements of Access Capital Investment Platform.

“Access Capital Investment Platform is not an aﬃliate nor subsidiary of Access Bank Plc and it would be at the risk of anyone who invests in any of the Access Capital Investment packages/products, as Access Bank Plc would not be responsible for any loss, damages, refund whatsoever that may arise therefrom.

“Relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies have been notiﬁed of this disclaimer.”

