Access Bank dismisses staff for filming colleagues in restroom

Access Bank has dismissed a staff member for recording colleagues in the bank’s restrooms.

The bank promised full cooperation with law enforcement agencies as investigations into the matter continue.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the bank’s management condemned the incident and reiterated its commitment to a safe and respectful workplace environment.

The statement read: “We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities and engaging with affected employees to provide all necessary support.”

Access Bank urged the public to rely solely on information shared through its official channels, stressing that the dignity, safety, and well-being of its employees and customers remain its highest priority.

The incident came to light following reports on social media after the dismissed employee, identified as Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a quality assurance specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos, was caught in the early hours of Wednesday allegedly recording videos inside the female restroom.

Findings revealed that the staff had secretly captured hundreds of clips over time.

Although Ejezie’s employment has been terminated, some affected employees have voiced concerns about the pace of the investigation and their prospects for justice.

While thanking stakeholders for their understanding and support, the bank assured that it is taking necessary steps to ensure accountability and support those impacted.

