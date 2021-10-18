Nigeria In One Minute
Access Bank investors’ profit-taking cost shareholders N5.33bn
Access Bank investors cashed in on the positive sentiment that greeted the acquisition of African Banking Corporation of Botswana Limited (BancABC Botswana) last week.
The Nigerian lender continued its inorganic growth approach which has seen the Herbert Wigwe-led company acquire three other African banks, outside Nigeria, in 10 months.
The Corporate Secretary to Access Bank, Sunday Ekwochi, had stated that the borrower took controlling stake of 78.15 percent in the Botswana bank, and this was greeted by positive sentiment in the capital market, according to Ripples Nigeria analysis.
Read also: Access Bank acquires majority stake in Botswana lender
After the acquisition was reported last week Tuesday, Access Bank stock value gained N0.15kobo same day to clock N9.6kobo per share from N9.45kobo, and appreciated the next day by 2.1 percent.
This took the market capitalisation of the bank from N341.23 billion on Tuesday to N348.34 billion on Wednesday, handing shareholders N12.44 billion within two days.
But the stock price shrank back to N9.6kobo on Thursday, and traded flat on Friday following profit-taking among shareholders of the lender, costing stakeholders N5.33 billion from the previous gain.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...