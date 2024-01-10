Access Bank moves to acquire fintech, Woven, to compete with GTCo’s Squad

Woven Finance, the fintech startup founded by Trium, a venture group by Coronation Group, is halting its service, according to an email shared with customers on Wednesday.

The financial technology company, which was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2022 as a Payment Solutions Service Provider (PSSP), is set to transfer its services to Hydrogen, a fintech company owned and run by Access Bank.

If the deal is struck, with Woven becoming part of Hydrogen, it will help Access Bank compete with GTCO’s fintech, Squad.

Excerpts from the email sent reads, “After a thorough analysis of the current market dynamics and their impact on our business model, Woven Finance has resolved to cease its payment services operations in the first quarter of 2024,”

Woven Finance, founded in 2020 by Adedeji Olowe, was set out to demystify digital payments. During the course of operations, It sold itself to business owners by offering a virtual account with which they could collect payments, eliminating common problems like reconciliation and settlements.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear the exact dynamics that led Woven Finance to discontinue operations, one theory is that increasing competition from established fintechs and other bank-led fintechs like Squad, Zest and Hydrogen may have prompted the decision.

