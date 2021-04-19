Access Bank to acquire majority stake in Botswana’s fifth-largest bank | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Access Bank to acquire majority stake in Botswana’s fifth-largest bank
One of Nigeria’s biggest banks, Access Bank has concluded plans to acquire a majority stake in Botswana’s African Banking Corporation as it seeks to entrench itself on the continent.
According to reports, the African banking group started by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer, Bob Diamond, has agreed to sell its stake in African Banking Corporation to Access Bank.
This came just a month after the bank’s acquisition of a South African bank.
Access Bank is expanding across the African continent to counter stagflation and dollar shortages in Nigeria that have frustrated businesses and shrink the lending market.
The Nigerian bank will acquire just over 78 percent of BancABC Botswana for an undisclosed cash sum of around 1.13 times book value as well as a two-year deferred payment, a statement from Atlas Mara, the financial service company selling its stake in the Botswana bank to Access Bank, said on Monday.
READ ALSO: Lasaco, Access Bank, GTBank, Morison, Champions Brew make Ripples Nigeria Stocks-to-watch list
The deal with ABC Holdings, the local unit of London-listed Atlas Mara, expands Access Bank’s African presence to 10 countries.
It is expected to close before the end of the second quarter.
The Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, confirmed the deal in a statement.
“We remain committed to a disciplined and thoughtful expansion strategy in Africa, which we believe will create strong and sustainable returns.
“BancABC is Botswana’s fifth-largest bank and has a quality retail book with the scope for expansion into corporate and small to medium-sized enterprise lending,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Latest Tech News
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...