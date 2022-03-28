Access Bank’s top director, Adeolu Bajomo, resigns after lender’s transformation into holding company

The Access Bank Plc Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations, Adeola Bajomo, has resigned from the position following the delisting of the lender from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Access Bank completed its transition from a commercial banking group to holding company with the listing of Access Holdings Plc shares at the bourse on Monday.

Prior to his resignation, Bajomo was the Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations for Access Bank.

He joined the lender from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), where he served as Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology.

In a statement sent to NGX on Monday, Access Holdings said Bajomo resigned to pursue other personal interests, adding that his exit was not induced by disagreement with the company’s Board.

The statement read: “The Board also announces the resignation of Mr. Adeolu Bajomo as Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations with effect from September 30, 2022. This follows his decision to pursue other personal interests.

“Mr. Bajomo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the regulatory authorities.”

