Access Corp, GTCO, Zenith Bank top list of stocks to watch this week

ACCESSCORP, GTCO, ZENITH BANK, MTNN and NNFM are some of the top stocks that investors could consider investing in in the new week.

The financial service industry led the upward swing in market activities for the week with over 70% contribution in volume and value as Nigeria’s bourse traded upward for the second full week of December, registering four gains in the five trading sessions of the week with huge buy-interest in the banking sector.

ACCESSCORP • 22.20 ▾ 0.60 (2.63%)

The current share price of Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) is NGN 22.20. ACCESSCORP closed its last trading day (Friday, December 15, 2023) at 22.20 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 2.6% drop from its previous closing price of 22.80 NGN. Access began the year with a share price of 8.50 NGN and has since gained 161% on that price valuation, ranking it 33rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ACCESSCORP knowing the stock has accrued 28% over the past four-week period alone—11th best on NGX.

Access Holdings is the third most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 18 – Dec 15, 2023). ACCESSCORP has traded a total volume of 1.77 billion shares—in 26,318 deals—valued at NGN 31.1 billion over the period, with an average of 28.1 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 113 million was achieved on September 25th, and a low of 4.21 million on November 8th, for the same period.

GTCO • 39.90 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) is NGN 39.90. GTCO closed its last trading day (Friday, December 15, 2023) at 39.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Guaranty Trust Holding began the year with a share price of 23.00 NGN and has since gained 73.5% on that price valuation, ranking it 60th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about GTCO knowing the stock has accrued 8% over the past four-week period—41st best on NGX.

Guaranty Trust Holding is the sixth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 18 – Dec 15, 2023). GTCO has traded a total volume of 1.19 billion shares—in 17,444 deals—valued at NGN 44 billion over the period, with an average of 18.9 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 76.7 million was achieved on December 6th, and a low of 1.97 million on October 16th, for the same period.

MTNN • 245.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of MTN Nigeria (MTNN) is NGN 245.00. MTNN closed its last trading day (Friday, December 15, 2023) at 245.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). MTN began the year with a share price of 215.00 NGN and has since gained 14% on that price valuation, ranking it 106th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

MTN Nigeria is the 42nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 18 – Dec 15, 2023). MTNN has traded a total volume of 104 million shares—in 16,571 deals—valued at NGN 25.3 billion over the period, with an average of 1.65 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 11.8 million was achieved on November 22nd, and a low of 224,884 on October 13th, for the same period.

NNFM • 38.75 ▴ 3.50 (9.93%)

The current share price of Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) is NGN 38.75. NNFM closed its last trading day (Friday, December 15, 2023) at 38.75 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 35.25 NGN. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills began the year with a share price of 6.15 NGN and has since gained 530% on that price valuation, ranking it fifth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about NNFM knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 62% over the past four-week period alone—sixth best on NGX.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills is the 88th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 18 – Dec 15, 2023). NNFM has traded a total volume of 21.3 million shares—in 1,937 deals—valued at NGN 535 million over the period, with an average of 338,509 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.16 million was achieved on September 20th for the same period.

ZENITHBANK • 37.10 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) is NGN 37.10. ZENITHBANK closed its last trading day (Friday, December 15, 2023) at 37.10 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Zenith began the year with a share price of 24.00 NGN and has since gained 54.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 70th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ZENITHBANK knowing the stock has accrued 11% over the past four-week period—31st best on NGX.

Zenith Bank is the eighth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 18 – Dec 15, 2023). ZENITHBANK has traded a total volume of 948 million shares—in 23,096 deals—valued at NGN 32 billion over the period, with an average of 15 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 44.8 million was achieved on December 13th, and a low of 3.85 million on November 14th, for the same period.

