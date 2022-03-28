Access Holdings, Access Bank constitute boards (SEE LIST)

Following the restructuring of Access Bank into a subsidiary of Access Holdings, the compositions of both companies’ boards were made public on Monday.

Nine people – six men and three women were appointed into the board of Access Holdings.

For Access Bank, two men and one woman will manage the lender’s affairs.

Roosevelt Ogbonna was appointed the bank’s new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Ogbonna had served as Access Bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2017.

Victor Etuokwu will now assume the role of Deputy Managing Director, Retail North, while Chizoma Okoli takes over as Deputy Managing Director, Retail South.

READ ALSO: Access Bank’s top director, Adeolu Bajomo, resigns after lender’s transformation into holding company

Bababode Osunkoya was appointed the Chairman of Access Holdings.

Herbert Wigwe stepped up from his role as Managing Director of Access Bank to become the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.

Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh was appointed into the company’s board as Independent Non-Executive Director while Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo is a Non-Executive Director.

Other Non-Executive Directors are Roosevelt Ogbonna, Oluseyi Kumapayi, and Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere.

Fatimah Bello-Ismail was appointed the Independent Non-Executive Director and Bolaji Olaitan Agbede as Executive Director.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now