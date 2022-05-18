Access Holdings disowns Access Capital Investment, warns Nigerians

Access Holdings Plc has warned its customers and the public that it won’t take responsibility for losses suffered from dealings with investment firm, Access Capital Investment.

The financial institution stated that Access Capital is not affiliated to Access Holdings or its subsidiaries, but the investment firm is using its name and logo to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement released on Tuesday to the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, said it has reported a disclaimer against Access Capital Investment to relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

According to the lender, Access Capital Investment, also known as Access Capital Daily, is luring people with fictitious but mouth-watering returns on investment, which are not associated to Access Holdings.

“The attention of Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation, has been drawn to an online investment platform known and described as “Access Capital Daily Investment” which has been soliciting members of the public to invest in its Access Capital Investment products (the Products) promising fictitious but mouth-watering returns on investment.

“The Corporation notes with dismay the fraudulent use of its name and logo to mislead unsuspecting members of the public into believing that the Products are affiliated and/or promoted by the Corporation or/or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

“The Corporation expressly dissociates itself, affiliates, subsidiaries and/or proxies from the activities, contracts, claims or business engagements of Access Capital Daily Investment, Access Capital Investment and any other name, acronym or alias by which they are known or associated with.

“Members of the public are therefore advised that the Corporation, its subsidiaries and affiliates would not be responsible for any loss, damages, and/or injuries that anyone may suffer because of dealings or transactions on the Products.” the statement reads.

