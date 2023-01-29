Accident: FRSC recommends barricades on Ojuelegba Bridge

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recommended the construction of barricades on the Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos following a fatal crash in the area on Sunday.

At least eight persons were confirmed dead when a large container fell on a commercial bus on the bridge.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Aliu Biu, in a statement issued in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, expressed concerns over the recurrent crashes on the bridge.

He also cautioned commuters against route violations and overspeeding.

The statement read: “Whilst his concerns stem from the reoccurring container crashes on Ojuelegba bridge that has claimed several lives, the Corps Marshal recommends the construction of barricades against articulated vehicles (Tankers, Trucks, Trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles) on Ojuelegba Bridge as a permanent solution to the reoccurring crashes.

READ ALSO: Trailer rolls down Barracks-Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos, damages 7 cars

“The Corps Marshal who frowned at the incident explained the importance of barricading the bridge against articulated vehicles citing some of the dangers that come with their continued use of the bridge as he calls for efforts to be made towards expanding the connecting roads under the bridge to accommodate all articulated vehicles.

“He revealed that FRSC rescue teams in collaboration with other Emergency Management Agencies have cleared obstructions from the crash scenes for ease of movement while the driver of the Mack Truck has been arrested and handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution; also efforts are in top gear to arrest the driver that caused the SOKA bridge crash.

“The Corps Marshal also reiterated the need for the enactment of laws that will bring justice to victims of these crashes and where such laws already exist, efforts should be made to activate them so that justice will be served accordingly to both the drivers and the victims.

“He admonished the public to always patronize the FRSC toll-free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which are always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now