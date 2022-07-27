Accord Party candidates in Sokoto protest exclusion from INEC list

The Accord Party (AP) candidates in Sokoto State on Wednesday protested their exclusion from the list of displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidates, who were led by the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, addressed journalists in Sokoto.

Liman stressed the need for the candidates to inform their supporters, and all concerned citizens on the matter.

He said: “This is following the display of aspirants list under each political party by INEC, my name as gubernatorial candidate, along with other national and state assemblies, did not appear.

“This means the particulars of affected candidates were not duly uploaded on the INEC website by the national office of Accord Party.

“We had followed all the necessary steps, including primary elections, filling of relevant forms, affidavit and presenting the same to the National Accord office in Abuja accordingly.”

The governorship candidate said the leadership of the party at both the national and state level were aware of the development and taking necessary steps to correct it.

He appealed to their supporters to remain calm, and loyal to the party and all other constituted authorities in the spirit of democracy and purposefulness.

Liman added: “Good citizens of Sokoto State in particular and country in general, it is time we rethink and embrace political responsibility, reverse our focus from personal to public interest and the development of humanity.

“We are ready to provide the necessary leadership and with your support and cooperation our victory is certain.”

