Accord Party expels three national officials for alleged misconduct

The Accord Party on Thursday expelled three national officials for alleged misconduct.

The Accord Party National Secretary, Dr. Adebukola Abiola, who announced the development in a communique issued at the end of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, listed the affected officials as the former Zonal Vice Chairman (South-East), Rev. Isaac Adeniyi, ex-Vice-Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee in the South-South, Innocent Igbokwe and Prince James Joseph Itiaba.

She said: “I wish to intimate the entire members of our great party nationwide and the general public that the National Executive Committee which is the Highest organ of the party during its meeting held Thursday, September 15, 2022 reached some resolution as follows:

“The highest organ of the party NEC, has passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of National Caretaker Committee led by Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado.

READ ALSO: After exiting APC over failure to secure senatorial ticket, Shina Peller joins Accord Party

“That the NEC meeting was well attended. That having received the report of the disciplinary committee set up by NEC to look into the expulsion of Rev. Isaac Adeniyi and Innocent Igbokwe from their various wards respectively, hereby ratified their expulsion from the party with immediate effect.

“The disciplinary committee found Prince James Joseph Itiaba guilty of gross misconduct, insubordination and breach of the party’s constitution. Therefore, NEC ratified his expulsion from the party

“NEC hereby directs that former ex-officio member, Rev. Isaac Adeniyi; former Zonal Vice Chairman (South-East), Innocent Igbokwe and former Caretaker Vice Chairman (South-South), Prince James Joseph Itiaba, having been expelled from the party are hereby directed to return all party properties in their possession to the national secretariat.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now