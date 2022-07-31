Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo, Adelabu, gives reason for dumping APC

The Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has dismissed rumours that he was being cajoled to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adelabu, who spoke with journalists after a meeting with former council vice chairmen, secretaries, chiefs of staff and supervisory councillors on Sunday in Ibadan, also explained why he dumped the APC.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) quit the APC after he lost the party’s governorship ticket in May.

Adelabu was defeated by a former Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin, in the primary election held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

He said: “It’s a blatant lie that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu called me to return to the All Progressives Congress. He’s my political father and mentor but he won’t give such order.

“He’s fully aware of my defection to the Accord Party and believes my reasons for the defection are justifiable.”

The ex-CBN official alleged that the APC delegate congresses held in the state were marred by irregularities.

He added: “I finally tendered my resignation of membership to my APC ward chairman on the 26th of May 2022 after due consultation with my leaders and supporters about the various irregularities in the party. Prior to the elections, the delegate list had been compromised across board.

“Secondly, the APC gubernatorial primary in Oyo State was shifted to the next day contrary to INEC guidelines and two venues were listed for the election.

“My interest in politics is to deliver good governance through people oriented policies that would drive the economy of the state to enviable heights. This is our vision for Oyo State.”

