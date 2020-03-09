Latest Politics Top Stories

ACF calls for calm over Sanusi’s dethronement

March 9, 2020
El-Rufai’s belated push for our arrest proves he’s ‘enemy of the country’- Arewa youths
By Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday evening called for calm and understanding over the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim made the call in a statement in Kaduna.

Ibrahim said the ACF had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council in a bid to ensure an amicable resolution of the dispute.

He, however, said with the turn of events, ACF has no alternative than to urge the people of the state to remain calm and show understanding of the situation.

READ ALSO: Security agents arrest dethroned Emir of Kano, whisk him to Nasarawa

The state government had earlier on Monday sacked the monarch for allegedly disrespecting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!