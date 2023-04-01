ACF charges Nigerian govt to prosecute interim govt plotters for treason

A leader of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Dr Mohammed Ghali-Alaaya, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to arrest and prosecute anyone found supporting interim government in whatever guise in the country.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had recently confirmed the alleged plot by some key persons to foist an interim government on the country, and stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Nigeria’s President, on May 29.

Ghali-Alaaya, who is the Chairman of the Kwara State chapter of the ACF, made the call, on Saturday, while addressing journalists at the Annual Weekend Ramadan Lecture of Kwara State Television Authority, which held in Ilorin, the state capital.

He described the plot for interim government as an act of treason, and the height of unpatriotism as Tinubu had been elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the actualised move by Northern governors to ensure that power comes to the South, as Buhari, who will be leaving power next month, is from the North, was chiefly meant to stabilise the unity of the country.

Ghali-Alaaya said: “The Northern governors, when they spoke, they did so, bearing in mind that, the trouble and expectation of this country is so clear; that governance must shift from the North to the South. That is not far-fetched. There have been insinuations that Nigeria will break up and everybody is afraid in the country.

“That decision (power shift) was made purely on a very good platform. They (governors) had a very good intention and everybody fell in love with that decision. We have seen that since 2019, and you can see the preparation of the people, including those in the diaspora. Every stakeholder in this country wanted the governance to shift from the North to the South, so that, this country will remain.

“It is very fortunate that in the beginning of the elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won in the primary. It is marvellous and a clean slate which was unexpected. I think everybody should be convinced that when the real election came, this man (Tinubu) won convincingly, and most of the votes he garnered were even from the North.

“It is very surprising that anybody will contest elections and win in other regions other than his own, to that extent, so comfortably.

“Nigerians have spoken, and we have done so loudly. It is so sad for anybody now to say that anyway, anybody, however highly placed found advocating or supporting any interim government in any guise will be met with very stiff opposition. Anybody who does that should be arrested and prosecuted for treason because this is the height of unpatrotism for the country.”

