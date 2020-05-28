ACF decries bandits’ attacks on Sokoto communities, urges govt to act

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Thursday urged the Federal Government to deploy troops to Sokoto to check bandits’ attacks in the state.

The forum charged the federal, state governments and security agents to close ranks and come up with adequate security measures to protect the citizens.

Bandits had on Wednesday attacked several communities in the state, killed an unspecified number of people and destroyed properties.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, the ACF decried the increasing deadly attacks on some communities in Sokoto State.

According to the forum, the bandits attacked Garki, Kutuma and Kazuri villages in Sabon Birni local government area of the state.

ACF said: “Other places under attack include Faji, Lanjega, Kadaye, Marakwa, and Garin Ahmadu.

“The reports said over 60 people were killed while others were injured and rushed to the hospital. Hundreds of those who survived are reported to have fled their homes for safety.

“The Forum is disturbed by this wanton destruction of life and property of innocent, law-abiding citizens in Northern Nigeria.

“The Forum condoles with those who lost their loved ones, the wounded, and those who have been displaced. We also sympathize with the Sokoto government over the loss of her citizens.

“The Forum calls on both the federal, state governments and security agents to close ranks and come up with adequate security measures to protect the citizenry.”

“ACF observed that for quite some time, Sokoto had remained a relatively peaceful state surrounded by massive killings in Zamfara and Katsina.

“The federal government must hasten to deploy massive security assistance to Sokoto as it has done to the other states.”

