ACF demands emergency rule in Plateau over killings

The apex northern socio-political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Monday urged the Federal Government to end the spate of deadly attacks by terror groups on defenseless communities in Plateau State by declaring a state of emergency in the state.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Tukur Muhammad-Baba, ACF expressed concern about the wave of attacks in several communities in the state.

The forum called for decisive action to stop violence in Plateau and other parts of the country.

He demanded that the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members.

Gunmen last week attacked the Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, and killed more than 50 people.

They also destroyed properties worth millions of naira in the communities.

“ACF reiterates its long-standing stance that every new such experience is one too many. Clearly, the people are in great pain, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges. The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately, and peace must return to the State,” Muhammad-Baba said.

“The Forum calls on the federal government to intensified efforts in actionable intelligence gathering, processing, and deployment by all relevant security agencies to establish the immediate and remote causes of the latest skirmishes, as well as for security agencies to investigate, identify, arrest, and prosecute perpetrators and enablers of the attacks.

“Furthermore, ACF demands full compensation for the victims of the attack and the extension of relief to those injured by the attackers.

“ACF deeply mourns the dead and unequivocally condemns the attacks. The Forum particularly extends sympathy and condolence to the affected communities, the Government, and the people of Plateau State.

“The Forum identifies with the deep pains of families of the victims, prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, for surviving victims to be fortified with strength to bear the losses and for quick return to full health for all who suffered injuries.

“The Federal Government and the Plateau State Government should empower community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation, and cooperation.

“Citizens should provide the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals.

“And members of the National Assembly should do more to hold the FGN and the national security agencies to account and to demand concrete evidence of a firm resolve to exterminate the current terror on citizens.”

