ACF kicks against ransom payment to bandits...but | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ACF kicks against ransom payment to bandits…but
The apex northern socio-cultural body, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concerns about the payment of ransoms to bandits and terrorists to secure the release of abductees.
In a statement released in Kaduna on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, the group explained that as a body, it was against the payment of ransom to bandits although it agrees with negotiating with them.
The group thanked Nigerians who risked their lives in the negotiation process to free those held hostage by bandits, especially the Greenfield University students.
“We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice with their families both immediate and extended.
“Our only regret is that millions of Naira were alleged to have been paid to the bandits before they granted freedom to the kidnapped students,” ACF said.
However, the group appealed to the bandits holding other innocent people to set them free without further delay.
“Whatever may be the grievances of the kidnappers against society, spilling innocent blood will not be a solution” the group added.
Ripples Nigeria reported that one of the students abducted from the Greenfield University, a private institution in Kaduna State was released after his mother, who is the wife of a retired Army officer from Plateau State, negotiated and paid ransom to the bandits.
By Victor Uzoho…
