ACF reveals method terrorists, bandits use to smuggle weapons into Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised an alarm on the porosity of Nigerian borders, alleging that terrorists and bandits now use camels to bring dangerous weapons into the country.

The National Chairman of the ACF, Audu Ogbeh, who made this weighty allegations in a statement on Thursday, December 31, said the weapons are imported from a neighbouring country through Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, said some of the weapons include Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and anti-aircraft guns.

The ACF Chairman added that the criminals find it easy to ferry the weapons into Nigeria because security operatives do not check the cargoes.

“At the last meeting of our National Executive Council, NEC, in October 2020, our members, particularly from Sokoto and Zamfara, reported that large consignments of camels were crossing our borders into Nigeria with a lot of baggage on their backs on a daily basis,” Ogbeh said.

“And they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria.

“The question Arewa Consultative Forum would like to ask the security agencies is what are the camels carrying and where they are heading?

“The ACF is alarmed that this kind of situation should persist at a time when weapons of all kinds are coming into our country and worsening the climate of terror and national uncertainty.

“It is clear now from what we know that as victims pay ransoms to the kidnappers, the money is instantly converted to more sophisticated weapons and instruments of death by the kidnappers.

“The capacity of these terrorists is rising by the day and we are not far from the moment when the terrorists will become better armed than our accredited security agencies.

“The ACF wants to alert the government about this situation, if they are not aware of it and if they are aware of it, to ask what they are doing about it.

“Already, it is speculated that weapons as dangerous as Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), and anti-aircraft guns are part of the cargo ferried by camels freely into our country from neighbouring countries.”

