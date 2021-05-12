ACF seeks open investigation of alleged impounded helicopter dropping supplies to bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ACF seeks open investigation of alleged impounded helicopter dropping supplies to bandits
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for an open and transparent investigation into the helicopter reportedly arrested while dropping supplies to bandits.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, on Tuesday in Kaduna, the ACF said it was convinced that full, open, and transparent investigation on the order of the President would clear whatever doubts about the country’s security challenges.
It would be recalled that at the height of insecurity in Zamfara State, especially the kidnap of students of the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in March, the Federal Government banned flights over the state.
The Forum noted that in reaction to the development, its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, issued a statement calling for the ban to be extended to states like Taraba, Benue, and Yobe where there were rumours that arms, foodstuffs, and other supplies were being dropped for bandits by a mysterious helicopter.
Read also: ACF wants Gov Matawalle probed as an accomplice over Jangebe kidnapping
“Today, there are various accounts that a helicopter that has been used to drop supplies for the criminals has been arrested. The accounts are rather confusing with the rather scandalous accusation that a former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is the owner of the aircraft,” the grouo stated.
According to ACF, although the General has since denied owning the helicopter, it has diligently followed the disgraceful revelations in the media and has demanded a full investigation.
“ACF is convinced that there is a need for an open and transparent investigation on the orders of President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.
“We hope the result of this investigation will clear whatever doubts there are about righting our security challenges,” it added.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Latest Tech News
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...