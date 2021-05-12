ACF seeks open investigation of alleged impounded helicopter dropping supplies to bandits | Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for an open and transparent investigation into the helicopter reportedly arrested while dropping supplies to bandits.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, on Tuesday in Kaduna, the ACF said it was convinced that full, open, and transparent investigation on the order of the President would clear whatever doubts about the country’s security challenges.

It would be recalled that at the height of insecurity in Zamfara State, especially the kidnap of students of the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in March, the Federal Government banned flights over the state.

The Forum noted that in reaction to the development, its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, issued a statement calling for the ban to be extended to states like Taraba, Benue, and Yobe where there were rumours that arms, foodstuffs, and other supplies were being dropped for bandits by a mysterious helicopter.

“Today, there are various accounts that a helicopter that has been used to drop supplies for the criminals has been arrested. The accounts are rather confusing with the rather scandalous accusation that a former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is the owner of the aircraft,” the grouo stated.

According to ACF, although the General has since denied owning the helicopter, it has diligently followed the disgraceful revelations in the media and has demanded a full investigation.

“ACF is convinced that there is a need for an open and transparent investigation on the orders of President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We hope the result of this investigation will clear whatever doubts there are about righting our security challenges,” it added.

