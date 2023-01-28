ACF urges CBN to extend deadline for Naira swap

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Saturday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the January 15 deadline for the swap of Naira notes.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday ruled out an extension of the deadline for the withdrawal of the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes from circulation.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, on Saturday in Kaduna, the forum noted that many people in the North, especially those in the rural areas, would not be able to meet the deadline if it is not extended.

The statement read: “As the deadline for the exchange expires this coming Tuesday, we are afraid that the majority of our people in the rural areas are unable to change their old currencies for the new ones. This is because even in the urban centres, the new notes are scarce.

“Also, where the CBN made some arrangements to facilitate such, the exercise is being challenged by numerous factors, such as lack of adequate access to bank services on the part of the people, cumbersome exchange procedure, etc.

READ ALSO: Atiku demands extension of deadline for swap of Naira notes

“This has subjected innocent people to hardships, uncertainty and anxiety.

“We are of the strong belief that ordinary people, especially in the North, will lose their hard-earned money through no fault of theirs.

“Government must be sensitive to the plight of the citizens to safeguard their interests in all areas.

“Insinuations by some political actors that the exercise is designed deliberately to fail, or cause chaos to sabotage the ongoing democratic process should not be allowed to be proven.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now