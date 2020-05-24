Latest Politics

ACF urges Nigerians to show love, help the needy

May 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Sunday felicitated with the Muslim Ummah over the end of the Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The forum urged Nigerians to share love with their compatriots.

The National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna, urged Nigerians to share love with their compatriots especially those in need.

He said: “We use this Sallah to call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic affiliation or religious belief to see this as an opportunity to share their love with their compatriots, especially those who are in need, and need to be loved and cared for.

“We are grateful that even though with COVID-19 is novel, the Muslim community has broadly cooperated with the government in observing the anti- COVID-19 protocols.”

Yawe said the ACF is also aware that this year’s Eid-el-Fitr is a unique event because it had come at a time when the whole country, indeed the whole world was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

