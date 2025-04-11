ACF urges politicians to set aside 2027 ambitions, address Nigeria’s many problems

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly condemned the early political manoeuvring by Nigerian politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing it as deeply insensitive in light of the country’s worsening security and economic challenges.

Speaking during the National Executive Committee meeting of the ACF held on Thursday in Kaduna, the Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Mamman Osuman, criticized what he termed “premature politicking,” urging political actors to prioritize the pressing needs of citizens over personal ambition.

“Individual utterances and media exposés relating to the upcoming 2027 elections are already hitting the airwaves. This momentum should take the back burner while emphasis is placed on governance that addresses the daily suffering of our people—suffering caused by brigandage, terrorism, kidnapping, mass murders, hunger, and diseases,” Osuman said.

With incidents of violence and insecurity escalating across the country, the ACF expressed deep concern over recent attacks in Plateau, Borno, and Edo States.

Osuman specifically referenced the resurgence of terror in Bokkos, the killing of northerners in Uromi, and renewed Boko Haram assaults in the North-East, describing them as indicators of a fragile national security architecture.

The Forum also pointed to broader socio-economic pressures, including a looming recession, surging cost of living, and a declining healthcare system. “Our people are grappling with real survival issues. Now is not the time to be distracted by power play,” Osuman emphasized.

In a call for ethical leadership and social justice, the ACF urged its members and national leaders to emulate global icons such as Martin Luther King Jr., Indira Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela by standing firmly for the truth and advocating for the underrepresented in northern Nigeria.

The Forum further addressed boundary-related tensions, particularly the land dispute between Kogi and Enugu States over the Ette community. It appealed to the National Boundary Commission to accelerate the demarcation process to prevent escalation of hostilities. “The ACF is actively engaging the Director-General of the Commission to ensure peace returns to the affected areas,” Osuman stated.

The ACF called on government at all levels to support victims of violence and land conflicts and reiterated that “those who wish to lead Nigeria must first show respect for the rule of law.”

