ACF wants Gov Matawalle probed as an accomplice over Jangebe kidnapping | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ACF wants Gov Matawalle probed as an accomplice over Jangebe kidnapping
Sequel to the statement made by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle that he knows the papertrators behind the abduction of the 317 Jangebe schoolgirls, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the security agencies to treat him as being complicit.
Governor Matawalle was quoted to have told some Emirs on a sympathy visit to him over the abduction that he knew the identities of the kidnappers and if he revealed their identities, Nigerians will be shocked.
The socio-cultural group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Chairman and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe charged the security outfits to investigate the state governor and make him disclose the identity of those behind the abduction.
According to Ogbe, “The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF is stunned by a statement credited to the Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle.
“We ask the governor to reveal their identity and let Nigerians be shocked or even the heavens fall.
READ ALSO: Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, confirms release of 279 Jangebe schoolgirls
“We also ask the security agencies to question the governor on the identities of criminals he is trying to hide. If he refuses to disclose their identities, he must be treated as an accomplice to the criminal act of kidnapping.
“The ACF has been embarrassed by the spate of kidnappings especially of school children spreading like wild fire all over the north.
“People in positions of authority that will help us out of this mess like Governor Mutawalle must stop embarrassing the north and country with careless statements on a serious issue like the kidnappings of school children.
“Zamfara State and the north are way behind the rest of the country in educational development. The serial kidnappings of school pupils in the north will only worsen a bad and unacceptable state of education in the North,” ACF Chairman said.
