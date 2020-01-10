ACPN drags INEC to court

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has revealed that it has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Supreme Court for excluding the party at the last November 16 governorship election staged in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The party in a statement by its National Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, described the decision by INEC to exempt the party from the last governorship election as “unlawful”.

Alhaji Galadima in the statement signed and issued on Thursday said that his party fully complied with the election timetable and met all requirements issued by the electoral umpire but was excluded from the ballot.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt issues new directives to NBC on industry reform, hate speech

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja had in October, 2019, upheld the decision INEC not to accept the nomination of candidates of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, and Freedom and Justice Party for the November 16 Kogi governorship election.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, while dismissing the two suits in separate judgments said that the nomination was done out of time allowed.

She held that INEC acted within its powers by rejecting the candidates because both parties failed to comply with the deadline for the submission of candidates’ lists and nomination forms.

Join the conversation

Opinions