Politics
Acting PDP national chairman, others visit ex-President Jonathan
Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, on Tuesday, led by the acting National Chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, paid a courtesy visit to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, at his Abuja residence.
The visit came on the heels of rumours that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was making subtle moves to lure the former President into its fold, and the emerging crises that has turn the party apart in recent times.
Read also: Jonathan counsels Nigerian govt on ways to fight kidnapping, criminality
The delegation led by Akinwonmi included former Caretaker Secretary of the PDP in the South-West, Daisi Akintan, and the Secretary of ex-officio forum and a member of the National Executive Committee, Mrs Helen Taiwo.
Though details of the meeting between Jonathan and the three-member team which was held behind closed doors have not been made known, there are speculations that it was meant to acquaint him with happenings within the party, which has recently been shaken by some crises.
