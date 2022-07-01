Action Alliance distances self from suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu from 2023 poll

The Action Alliance (AA) has distanced itself from a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to disqualify the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting in the 2023 presidential election.

The National Chairman of the party, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, who debunked the allegations in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, said the party was never part of the lawsuit and should not be dragged into it.

Omo-Aje explained that the suit which was filed by one Upkai Ukairo and Kalu Agu has nothing to do with the AA as the appellants are not members of the party, neither were they authorised by the party to act on its behalf.

The statement further explained that Hon. Omo-Aje remains the National Chairman of Action Alliance in Nigeria and neither he nor the leadership of the party is privy to the court case.

“The Action Alliance as a party is one and has no faction at all whatsoever, any other person parading himself/herself as national chairman is a usurper.

Read also:Tinubu’s running mate, Masari, declares school certificates, others missing

“We advise the said respondents in the purported suit, to disregard and discountenance the entire matter in its entirety as it was the handiwork of political jobbers sniffing around in search of any vulnerable mind around to sleaze.

“Action Alliance is busy working to fulfil all legal documentation required by law to participate in the approaching Osun state gubernatorial election and the 2023 general elections.

“The party shall soon take necessary measures to put a stop to the unholy exploit of the faceless usurpers behind the said criminal act,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now