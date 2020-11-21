Activist accuses Buhari of paying lip service to Nigeria’s security challenges

A frontline activist, Deji Adeyanju, has ridiculed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the abduction of seven police officers in Niger State by suspected bandits.

Adeyanju, who decried the increasing activities of bandits in Nigeria via his Twitter handle, said only the abduction of an individual close to the president would spur him into action on the country’s security challenges.

The convener of the pressure group, Concerned Nigerians, lamented that Nigeria is going down daily under Buhari but the President only pays lip service to the matter of insecurity in the land.

Read also: Buhari’s government failed on all fronts – Abaribe

He wrote: “Bandits have also abducted seven police officers in Niger State. They killed one officer in the process.

“Our country is going down daily but Buhari is busy hailing himself.”

Suspected bandits had last week ambushed police officers in Mariga local government area of Niger State, killed one and abducted seven others.

Join the conversation

Opinions