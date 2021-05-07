Activist, Adeyanju, joins calls for arrest of Gumi | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Activist, Adeyanju, joins calls for arrest of Gumi
Activist and co-convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group (CNG) Deji Adeyanju, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to arrest Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits and terrorists.
The activist also accused the Sheikh of sponsoring the bandits because of the role he has been playing by going into the forests to meet and dialogue with the them and acting as the mediator between them and government.
According to him, the cleric should be held responsible for the upsurge in security issues in the country.
This is not the first time a call for the arrest of the cleric, as many Nigerians among them, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode ha also called on the security agencies in the country to quiz Sheik Gumi over his relationships with bandits who have been wreaking avoc and kidnapping innocent Nigerians.
In a tweet on Friday, Adeyanju wondered why Sheikh Gumi who is always soliciting and asking for ransom for bandits, is yet to be arrested by the Buhari-led government or even invited by the Directorate of State Service (DSS), for questioning, or even cautioned by the government.
READ ALSO: Abductors of Greenfield varsity students have relaxed their stand —Sheikh Gumi
According to Adeyanju, the “government would have put in much effort to bring an end to the constant kidnappings and killings carried out on innocent citizens by this bandits if they had taken the steps to bring in Gumi.”
“What I can never understand is Gumi’s desperation for these terrorists to be paid always,: Adeyanju tweeted.
In another tweet, Adeyanju wondered if Gumi was not cutting a deal to get a cut from the ransoms being paid to the bandits and kidnappers.
“Does he (Gumi) have a cut in these transactions? And it appears Gumi is working for some people in Govt, if not why tolerating all these stuffs?
“I’m yet to understand why the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria is finding it hard to put Gumi and his cohorts behind bars if he isn’t a participator or a supporter to the crimes and ill-happenings in the country.”
By Isaac Dachen
