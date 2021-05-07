 Activist, Adeyanju, joins calls for arrest of Gumi | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Activist, Adeyanju, joins calls for arrest of Gumi

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Activist and co-convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group (CNG) Deji Adeyanju, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to arrest Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits and terrorists.

The activist also accused the Sheikh of sponsoring the bandits because of the role he has been playing by going into the forests to meet and dialogue with the them and acting as the mediator between them and government.

According to him, the cleric should be held responsible for the upsurge in security issues in the country.

This is not the first time a call for the arrest of the cleric, as many Nigerians among them, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode ha also called on the security agencies in the country to quiz Sheik Gumi over his relationships with bandits who have been wreaking avoc and kidnapping innocent Nigerians.

In a tweet on Friday, Adeyanju wondered why Sheikh Gumi who is always soliciting and asking for ransom for bandits, is yet to be arrested by the Buhari-led government or even invited by the Directorate of State Service (DSS), for questioning, or even cautioned by the government.

READ ALSO: Abductors of Greenfield varsity students have relaxed their stand —Sheikh Gumi

According to Adeyanju, the “government would have put in much effort to bring an end to the constant kidnappings and killings carried out on innocent citizens by this bandits if they had taken the steps to bring in Gumi.”

“What I can never understand is Gumi’s desperation for these terrorists to be paid always,: Adeyanju tweeted.

In another tweet, Adeyanju wondered if Gumi was not cutting a deal to get a cut from the ransoms being paid to the bandits and kidnappers.

“Does he (Gumi) have a cut in these transactions? And it appears Gumi is working for some people in Govt, if not why tolerating all these stuffs?

“I’m yet to understand why the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria is finding it hard to put Gumi and his cohorts behind bars if he isn’t a participator or a supporter to the crimes and ill-happenings in the country.”

By Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports15 hours ago

Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final

Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
fifa world cup fifa world cup
Sports21 hours ago

FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa

The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Sports2 days ago

Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City

Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Sports3 days ago

Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager
Sports3 days ago

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...

Latest Tech News

Tech24 hours ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech2 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech3 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech5 days ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....