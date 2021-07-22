Entertainment
Activist, Adeyanju, says Obi Cubana has placed himself on govt’s watchlist
Activist, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, may be placed on a watch list by the Federal Government.
Adeyanju made these claims via a series of tweets on Thursday.
According to him, this was due to the recently-concluded lavish burial ceremony of the mogul’s mother in Oba, Anambra State.
This led to insinuations that the billionaire businessman and his friends made their money through rituals.
However, Obi Cubana dismissed such insinuations, stressing that his friends are hard-working businessmen.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt denies asking businessman, Obi Cubana for loan
Nonetheless, Adeyanju tweeted, “If Obi Cubana had acted responsibly last week, he wouldn’t need all these explanations now. Every time he’s traveling abroad, he will be watched as a “Person of Interest”. The financial and security world exchange intel. He didn’t need to draw so much attention to himself.
“You know someone that truly loves God when they have money and everything in life but still depend on God for everything. Anyone in need can rely on God. Some people, small money and comfort; they are atheists already. But guy, I used to know you as a believer when you were broke.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
Nnamdi Kanu a fraudster with culture of lies —Former IPOB Dep Leader, Uche Mefor
Estranged former Deputy Leader of proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uche Mefor, has described his former...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...