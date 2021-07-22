Activist, Adeyanju, says Obi Cubana has placed himself on govt’s watchlist

Activist, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, may be placed on a watch list by the Federal Government.

Adeyanju made these claims via a series of tweets on Thursday.

According to him, this was due to the recently-concluded lavish burial ceremony of the mogul’s mother in Oba, Anambra State.

This led to insinuations that the billionaire businessman and his friends made their money through rituals.

However, Obi Cubana dismissed such insinuations, stressing that his friends are hard-working businessmen.

Nonetheless, Adeyanju tweeted, “If Obi Cubana had acted responsibly last week, he wouldn’t need all these explanations now. Every time he’s traveling abroad, he will be watched as a “Person of Interest”. The financial and security world exchange intel. He didn’t need to draw so much attention to himself.

“You know someone that truly loves God when they have money and everything in life but still depend on God for everything. Anyone in need can rely on God. Some people, small money and comfort; they are atheists already. But guy, I used to know you as a believer when you were broke.”

