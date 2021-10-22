Activist, Adeyanju, writes DSS to stop blocking access to courts during Kanu’s trial

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has written the Department of State Services (DSS) over the restriction of court access to journalists and other concerned stakeholders during the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that journalists and other personalities were barred from accessing the court during the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group in Abuja on Thursday.

Consequently, Adeyanju, in a letter addressed to the DSS, on Friday, railed that “DSS officers have developed the habit of blocking all access to the courtroom during the so “high profile” cases, thereby denying members of the public, including lawyers and litigants, access to the courtroom.”

The letter dated October 22, was titled “Nnamdi Kanu: Unlawful Blockade of the Federal High Court by Security Agencies” and also addressed to the Inspector General of Police, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

It read: “We write, with great sadness, to draw your attention to the reoccurring and unlawful blockade of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by security agencies, particularly officers from the State Security Services, anytime Nnamdi Kanu’s case or other “high profile” cases comes up for trial, as was observed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 21, 2021 when Nnamdi Kanu’s case came up for trial.

“You may note that section 36(3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, clearly provides that the courtroom shall be accessible to members of the public.

“However, contrary to the aforementioned provisions, your officers have developed the habit of blocking all access to the court courtroom during the so “high profile” cases, thereby denying members of the public, including lawyers and litigants, access to the courtroom.

“Kindly be reminded that despite the deteriorating state of our constitutional democracy, we are still under a civilian rule where the Constitution reigns supreme over all persons and institutions. It is on the basis of the foregoing that we send you this timely reminder, urging you to direct your officers to desist from further desecrating or blocking access to our Courts, which remains one of the symbols of our democracy.”

