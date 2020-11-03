Activist, Aisha Yesufu, laments over insecurity in Kaduna, says life has no value

Activist and #BBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu has lamented the level of insecurity in Kaduna, calling Governor Nasir el-Rufai out.

Yesufu, who was in the forefront of the recent #EndSARS protests across the country, was reacting to a tweet in which a lady notified Governor el-Rufai about the abduction of two brothers who had gone to deliver ransom for their kidnapped sisters, including one that was pregnant, noting that life no longer had any meaning in the state.

The activist, who had been crying out over alleged threats to her life because of her involvement in the #EndSARS protests, in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, also also called on Northern state governors to focus on the poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, kidnapping, killings and street kids in the North, and not social media censorship.

She tweeted: “This should make us all call out @GovKaduna & @elrufai that has failed its people. The insecurity in Kaduna is bad and life has no value yet people are more concerned about the choices of individuals than choices of those elected to serve. When will #SecureNorth matter to North?

“Northern Governors should focus on the poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, kidnapping killings, street kids in the North.

She also lashed out to the governors, saying the most foolish assumptions the Northern Governors have is thinking they curtailed the #EndSars protest, adding that there is already an awakening.

“The most foolish assumptions the Northern Governors have is thinking they curtailed #EndSars protest. There is an awakening! The Northern youth will come after them in the most senseless manner just like kidnapping that started in the south is most senseless in the North today

“The North does not want to be secured and really no need demanding #SecureNorth. Their Governors here show the killings in the North we are worried about means nothing to them. They have enough population to use as collateral damage. We need to have the Nigerian conversation!

“Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers are the least of the problems of the North. The main problem in the North are the Northern Governors, Northern traditional rulers and Northern religious rulers. There is no need demanding #SecureNorth. The demand should be #FreeNorth”, she further tweeted.

