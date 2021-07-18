News
Activist, Deji Adeyanju, questions Obi Cubana’s source of income
Nigerian political activist, Deji Adeyanju on Sunday, took to the social media platform, Twitter to question the source of income of the nightlife impressio, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyieagu.
Recall Obi Cubana laid his mother to rest on Friday, July 16 in Oba, Anambra State. The outlandish funeral ceremony has remained the most discussed event in recent days.
Taking to his Twitter platform on Sunday afternoon, Adeyanju slammed Obi Cubana and his cohorts for spraying money unprovoked at his mother’s funeral. The activist urged the club owner to come off his high horse and tread with caution.
Making reference to the arrested internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Olorunwa Abbas who was apprehended in Dubai in 2020 for his involvement in fraudulent activities, Adeyanju urged Obi Cubana to desist from showing off and desist from attracting Law enforcement agencies in his affairs.
READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, others storm NASS to protest ban on electronic transmission of poll results
He wrote;
“This was how some of us kept asking what Hushpuppi was doing, that he was throwing money up and down but we were called names and insulted. Today, he is in an American jail.
“Hushpuppi once made several videos mocking me that I am jealous of him. That I should focus on politicians, activism and allow him to enjoy his money. Today, how far? We cannot watch you guys negatively brainwash young people and say nothing.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....