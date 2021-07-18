Activist, Deji Adeyanju, questions Obi Cubana’s source of income

Nigerian political activist, Deji Adeyanju on Sunday, took to the social media platform, Twitter to question the source of income of the nightlife impressio, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyieagu.

Recall Obi Cubana laid his mother to rest on Friday, July 16 in Oba, Anambra State. The outlandish funeral ceremony has remained the most discussed event in recent days.

Taking to his Twitter platform on Sunday afternoon, Adeyanju slammed Obi Cubana and his cohorts for spraying money unprovoked at his mother’s funeral. The activist urged the club owner to come off his high horse and tread with caution.

Making reference to the arrested internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Olorunwa Abbas who was apprehended in Dubai in 2020 for his involvement in fraudulent activities, Adeyanju urged Obi Cubana to desist from showing off and desist from attracting Law enforcement agencies in his affairs.

He wrote;

“This was how some of us kept asking what Hushpuppi was doing, that he was throwing money up and down but we were called names and insulted. Today, he is in an American jail.

“Hushpuppi once made several videos mocking me that I am jealous of him. That I should focus on politicians, activism and allow him to enjoy his money. Today, how far? We cannot watch you guys negatively brainwash young people and say nothing.”

