Activist Deji Adeyanju urges singer Davido to run for political office in 2023

Fiery Nigerian political activist, Deji Adeyanju has urged award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido, real name David Adeleke to run for House of Representative in 2023.

Deji Adeyanju made the suggestion in an Instagram post on Monday, November 23.

In the Instagram post, the activist applauded the altruism of the singer Davido who recently donated the sum of N250 million to charity homes across Nigeria.

Speaking further, Adeyanju stated that Davido possesses the primary prerequisite to become a member of the House of Representatives because he ‘cares about the people’.

Adeyanju wrote:

“I appeal to you to run for House of Reps in 2023 because you care about the people and know what the issues are. The N250m donation to the less privileged is a further justification of this assertion.”

