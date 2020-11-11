Activist drags lawyer who sued Kanu, Davido, Sam Adeyemi, 47 others over #EndSARS protest to legal disciplinary committee

A rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, on Wednesday petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) over the actions of a lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke, who filed criminal charges against him and 49 other persons over their involvement in last month’s #EndSARS protest.

The lawyer had on Tuesday filed charges against a cleric, Sam Adeyemi, singers David Adeleke aka Davido, and Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, social critic, Aisha Yesufu, Yemi Alade, and former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, among others for participating in the nationwide campaign against police brutality.

In a case brought pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 at a court in Abuja, Okeke alleged that his properties were destroyed during the riots “instigated and incited” by the 50 defendants.

He asked that the promoters of the #EndSARS protests be brought to justice.

However, who is a member of the “Concerned Nigeria” advocacy group, in the petition to the LPDC accused the lawyer of professional misconduct.

He asked the committee to investigate the matter and recommend Okeke’s prosecution for unethical behavior.

