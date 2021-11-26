Activist, Okeke, who sued Falz, Aisha Yesufu, other #EndSARS protesters reportedly killed in Anambra

Controversial human rights activist and staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Kenechukwu Okeke, has reportedly been killed by assailants at his country home in Anambra State.

Okeke, who made the headlines when he instituted several court cases against some Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Falz, Aisha Yesufu, and many others, following the #EndSARS protests, was said to have been macheted to death by the attackers.

Okeke never hid his support for Buhari, and had also dragged media outfits including the CNN and Vanguard newspaper to court for allegedly defaming President Buhari and his administration. He was allegedly killed in Nkpor, near Onitsha in the presence of his wife, Blessing Odinakachi Okeke and his young daughter.

Okeke’s wife who was said to have confirmed the murder of her husband to a journalist, reportedly said he was killed by a gang led by one of his tenants.

Narrating the incident that led to her husband’s death, Blessing was quoted to have said:

”The tenant, (name withheld by Ripples Nigeria) was living in our house, but when he packed out without our knowledge and asked to be given two months of his rent that he left, we told him he should have notified us that he was packing out.

“My husband was not around the day he came but I told him he packed out of the house without our knowledge and should not be given back any money.

“He threatened to deal with us, saying he will teach my husband a lesson. I called my husband and told him what the boy said and that he should not come to confront him, since they say he is a bad boy.

“My husband later reported the matter to the DSS and to the police, and he (tenant) was made to write an undertaking, but he was still coming to terrorize us. Sometimes, he will come to our house and break open the gate and come in and pick whatever he wants to pick.

“One day, he came to our house and my husband confronted him, without knowing that he had many boys with him downstairs, and before my husband could do anything, they macheted him, and the fuel we wanted to pour into our gen, they poured it on him and lit him up, and that was how my husband died.

“That day was Sunday and not everyone was around, and the few people around tried to quench the fire and also stop it from burning our house, and later we took him to hospital in Enugu, and that was how he died.”

She added that since after her husband’s death in October, the family has been left alone with the burden of catering for his burial, just as no mention or quest by any organisation to take up his matter has been heard of.

“He (former tenant) is still in the neighbourhood, bragging about how he dealt with Okeke, while also confronting my husband’s aged mum.

“He even recently confronted my husband’s mother, warning her that he heard that she is taking the matter up, and was warning her to be careful. The boy is still free, going around and without remorse, and we are just left alone to do the arrangements of the burial.

“Up till now, he has not been arrested, even though we took him to police and DSS, and he was made to write an undertaking that he will not disturb us again, but he has finally killed him.

“I’m not even understanding the police on this matter. I’m confused. The boy is behaving like he is untouchable, and everyone is saying that he is a bad boy and we should be careful. We live in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Tarzan junction.”

The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, when contacted, said that the police is aware of the matter and that investigation is underway.

“It is a reported case, but for now I can tell you that the matter is still sketchy. However, investigation is ongoing and once we are done, the public will get to know the outcome. We will release the full details of the matter in due time,” he said.

