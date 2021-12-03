Activist Segalink supports Gov Sanwo-Olu’s ‘peace walk’

Political activist and member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Consolidated Report on General Police Brutality Cases and Report of Lekki Incident Investigation, Segun Awosanya a.k.a Segalink has revealed that he supports Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ‘peace walk’ initiative.

The popular social media commentator and activist stated that he will be walking with anyone promoting peace.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, November 30 Lagos State governor invited several #EndSARS activists including Segalink to a “Peace Walk”, as one of the steps towards closure and healing over last year’s EndSARS protests and the Lekki toll gate incident.

Unlike several #EndSARS activists who turned down Sanwo-Olu’s request, Segalink, who spoke from London, said he would have considered it if he was in Nigeria. He also claimed that it doesn’t stop him from criticising the Governor.

He said;

“Because I am an advocate for peace, justice, equity and fairness, I will walk with anybody who wants peace.

“There are no absolutes. Because I agree with some people on certain things does not mean I am in alignment with them. So if walk with the Governor today, it does not stop me from criticising the Governor.”

