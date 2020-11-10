Activist sues Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Kanu, Yusuf, 46 others over #EndSARS protest

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, on Monday filed criminal complaint against 50 persons at the Abuja Chief Magistrate Court over their alleged roles in last month’s #EndSARS protests in the country.

Listed as defendants in the case were singers Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr. Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma.

Others were Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade.

Also in the suit were Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; social critic, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General of Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; Kiki Mordi, and the duo of Nollywood stars, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju complete the list of defendants in the suit.

In the suit filed pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Okeke alleged that his properties were destroyed during the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

He said the defendants who were the promoters of the protests must be brought to justice.

