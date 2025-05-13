Actor Adeniyi Johnson recounts how he narrowly escaped robbery attack in Lagos

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has taken to social media to recount how he was able to narrowly escape an armed robbery attack in Lagos when he was ambushed by three men.

The thespian, in a post shared on his official Instagram page, said that after being forced to manoeuvre around two trailers that were occupying the entire road, he was surrounded by the men who tried to break his windshield and remove his side mirrors.

Adeniyi voiced his worry about the growing level of insecurity in Lagos State, pointing out that if he hadn’t taken immediate action, things may have gotten much worse.

He said, “Story time again. Lagos needs better security than those stop and search that ask oga how weekend anything for us. Got back to the country I mean my country and na robbery dem take welcome me, imagine o.

READ ALSO: Actor Uche Maduagwu alleges Very Dark Man plotting to flee to Ghana over EFCC

“Thank God for smartness and alertness! If not the attached video would have been worse! It all happened within 15 seconds. I heard a big bang on my windshield and the next thing I saw were 3 thugs all over my car.

“Trust me they were more but that was all my eyes out of fear could count! 1 one the driver’s side and 2 on the other side. From both side I heard ‘yo mirror e’ (remove the mirror) and the other side ‘fo glass e’ (break the windshield).

“All these happened bcos of two mumu trailers with smoke occupying the whole road and not driving on their lanes! While looking for a way to maneuver and overtake I fell victim o. This happened after Alapere.

“Once you descend from third mainland bridge and approaching secretariat before Magodo. Guys please stay woke be safe. The only damage done is the last slide. God is God. Ekule o.

“I forgot to mention this is the second time I’m experiencing this. First time was April around 7:15 pm. Today’s own was around 11 pm. God keep keeping us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now