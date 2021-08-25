Entertainment
Actor Alexx Ekubo, fiancé split three months to wedding
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo and his fiancé, Fancy Acholonu, have called off their engagement.
Ripples Nigeria gathered on Wednesday that Acholonu called off the engagement and deleted their joint Instagram page, FalexxForever.
She had unfollowed the movie star on Instagram even though he still follows her.
She also removed Ekubo’s various photos from her Instagram account.
But the actor still keeps the photos and videos from their engagement ceremony on his social media page.
The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States.
They were billed to walk down the aisle in November.
