Actor Alexx Ekubo speaks after failed courtship

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to write a lengthy note about how his failures have made him a better person.

His statement is coming several weeks after his ex-partner, Fancy Acholonu called off their relationship and marriage plans.

Acholonu at the time revealed their relationship had to be called off so everyone could ‘live their truth’. Ekubo and Acholonu were supposed to walk down the aisle in December 2021.

Several days after staying mute on social media, Aexx Ekubo took to his Instagram post that it is important to fail at a certain point in one’s life.

Sharing a video of his graduation ceremony in Benin Republic, the ‘Lagos Cougar’ actor had this to say;

“No successful person has ever been successful without failure”

