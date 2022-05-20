Actor Aremu Afolayan blasts leaders for making life miserable for Nigerians

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan on Friday blasted Nigerian lreaders for making life miserable for the citizens.

Afolayan, who is currently overseas, blamed the government for the harsh reality Nigerians are experiencing currently.

In a video published on his Instagram platform, the actor said any government official who is not prepared to enrich the life of Nigerians would perish.

In the post, he also tagged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying most politicians have no idea on how much pain they have inflicted on Nigerians.

Read also :Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu takes Nollywood actress as new bride, three years after divorce

The actor is a member of the Afolayan dynasty and son of the late iconic thespian, Ade Love.

His siblings include the renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan and the duo of Nollywood stars, Gabriel and Mojisola Afolayan.

Listen to him speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now