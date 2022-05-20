Entertainment
Actor Aremu Afolayan blasts leaders for making life miserable for Nigerians
Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan on Friday blasted Nigerian lreaders for making life miserable for the citizens.
Afolayan, who is currently overseas, blamed the government for the harsh reality Nigerians are experiencing currently.
In a video published on his Instagram platform, the actor said any government official who is not prepared to enrich the life of Nigerians would perish.
In the post, he also tagged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying most politicians have no idea on how much pain they have inflicted on Nigerians.
The actor is a member of the Afolayan dynasty and son of the late iconic thespian, Ade Love.
His siblings include the renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan and the duo of Nollywood stars, Gabriel and Mojisola Afolayan.
Listen to him speak below.
