Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, officially divorces estranged wife after decade split

Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his estranged partner, Maria Shriver have officially ended their union after a decade of separation.

According to the American news platform, TMZ, the estranged couple officially annulled their marriage in a superior court in Los Angeles, the United States on Tuesday, December 28.

A private judge who mediated the divorce had signed off on it in early December 2021. However, the divorce was officially entered into the system by a sitting judge on Tuesday.

It was reported that the divorce took so long because of the complication attached to the property settlement arrangement. However, an estimated $400 million is involved, according to sources.

The marriage hit the rocks over a decade ago when news leaked that the actor fathered a child with the housekeeper.

Though the duo had moved on, Arnold and Maria had maintained a cordial relationship.

