Actor, Baba Ijesha, to be arraigned in court today

Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha will be arraigned in court today, Wednesday, June 16.

The comedian who has been accused of sexually molesting a minor risks life imprisonment should he be found guilty.

Baba Ijesha will be arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, Yaba.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended that the actor be charged under 5 provisions of the criminal Laws of Lagos state.

He was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of actress and comedienne, Princess.

By Adeyinka Fajana…

