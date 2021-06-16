Entertainment
Actor, Baba Ijesha, to be arraigned in court today
Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha will be arraigned in court today, Wednesday, June 16.
The comedian who has been accused of sexually molesting a minor risks life imprisonment should he be found guilty.
Baba Ijesha will be arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, Yaba.
Read also: Embattled Baba Ijesha disowns Ogunlana as his lawyer
The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended that the actor be charged under 5 provisions of the criminal Laws of Lagos state.
He was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of actress and comedienne, Princess.
By Adeyinka Fajana…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....