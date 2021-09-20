Entertainment
Actor Bishop Umoh tackles corrupt politicians, internet fraudsters
Nigerian comic actor Bishop Umoh better known as Okon of Lagos has taken to his Instagram page to slam corrupt politicians and internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys for their dubious ways of making money.
In his lengthy Instagram post, Okon reprimanded yahoo boys, telling them to unfollow him with immediate effect.
The actor stated that yahoo boys are not heroes, neither are they ‘Robin Hoods’ because they keep stealing from innocent people just to make themselves wealthy.
For the politicians involved in nefarious activities, Okon berated them for stealing the collective commonwealth of the poor people they were elected or appointed to lead and provide for.
The actor wrote on his Instagram page;
“Also to ALL the corrupt politicians who STEAL the collective commonwealth of the poor people they were elected or appointed to lead and provide for, may ALL your days be DARK and SHORT and your paths, SLIPPERY and THORNY! And may the congregation Answer Amen!”
Read his full statement.
